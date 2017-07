OKLAHOMA CITY – Shoppers at Penn Square Mall had a much different experience than expected Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m., reports that the mall had flooded started circulating social media.

Penn square mall flooding pic.twitter.com/0e8flN7Dok — Shaun Jones (@shaunjones80) July 4, 2017

Currently at Penn Square Mall pic.twitter.com/E09k13eASD — JYNX (@MystiJynx) July 4, 2017

penn square mall just casually flooding and people walking around like nothing happened pic.twitter.com/g0cmYOgpNb — Nicole Sauro (@nickelsaurusrex) July 4, 2017

The Oklahoma City Fire Department tweeted out that approximately 3 to 5 inches of water flooded into Macy’s, which leaked into other parts of the mall.

Macy’s will be closed until crews can clear the mess.