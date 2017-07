Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Thousands of Oklahomans celebrated our nation's independence by lining the streets of downtown Edmond to watch this year’s Liberty Fest Parade.

Patriotic pride was on display as color guards, bands, floats and more joined in the celebration, as well as NewsChannel 4’s Joleen Chaney and Lance West.

Several activities are planed throughout the day with the Fireworks Show Capping off this year’s 4th of July celebration.