× Babysitter accused of molesting 1-year-old is beaten by child’s dad before arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When two Kansas City parents realized they forgot something at home, court documents said they returned to find a family friend fondling their 1-year-old daughter.

The Clay County prosecutor has charged Jayson Newlun with statutory sodomy, according to WDAF-TV.

Court papers said the victim’s family left her in Newlun’s care while they went to the store. They returned after about five minutes to retrieve food assistance paperwork and found Newlun with the girl in her bedroom.

After the girl’s mom caught him allegedly sexually assaulting the child, she alerted the girl’s father, who tackled Newlun, hit him with a dresser drawer and then punched him several times.

The mom told investigators, before officers arrived, she told Newlun “I hope you go down for this.”

He replied “I do too,” according to the station.

However, when he was read his Miranda rights during a police interview, he didn’t give a statement and asked to speak with an attorney.

Newlun is behind bars on a $250,000 cash-only bond, and his next court date is July 18. If convicted, he faces at least a decade in prison.