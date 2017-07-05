Cooler temperatures expected across the state on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a beautiful Fourth of July, it looks like several areas will get another drink of water.

On Wednesday morning, heavy thunderstorms were recorded moving to the east in southern Oklahoma. A flood warning has been issued for several counties near the Texas border.

This afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies with highs mainly in the 80s and light winds. An isolated thunderstorm may develop this afternoon mainly south and northeast of Oklahoma City.

Tonight, temperatures will drop in to the 70s.

On Thursday, temperatures will rebound to the 90s with a north wind.

The heat and humidity return for the end of the week.