× Edmond man arrested after allegedly sharing child pornography with Oklahoma officers

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond man was taken into custody after he allegedly shared child pornography with Oklahoma police officers.

On Jan. 30, officers conducting an undercover investigation began receiving files of child pornography from a peer-to-peer file.

Authorities with the Edmond Police Department say the videos that were shared with investigators consisted of females between the ages of 10-years-old and 15-years-old in sexually explicit situations.

After investigating the IP address, it was tracked to a home in the 300 block of Memory Lane in Edmond.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Travis Wayne McFarland, who allegedly admitted to downloading child pornography.

According to the arrest affidavit, McFarland told police that he “had a problem and that he should have received help for it.”

McFarland was arrested on complaints of violating the Computer Crimes Act, distribution of child pornography and possession obscene material.