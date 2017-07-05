× Man arrested after allegedly pistol whipping victim at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was pistol whipped and then attacked by a pit bull following an argument.

It all started when a group of people stopped by a home near S.W. 50th and S. Shartel to see people they knew.

“They began arguing and at some point, one of the people was pistol whipped,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

It didn’t stop there.

“Another person there who had a pit bull there in the residence actually sicced the dog on the guy,” Knight said.

The victim told police once he was free from his attackers, he jumped through the window outside and started running.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jessie Rivera Jr., was quickly arrested at the home.