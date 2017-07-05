× Man shot, killed by officers inside Oklahoma McDonald’s restaurant

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sallisaw.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers began searching for 45-year-old Jamie Huskey for a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Officers ultimately found and encountered Huskey inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Sallisaw.

As officers approached Huskey, authorities say he fired one shot at them from under the table.

One officer fired back, mortally wounding Huskey.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Once the investigation by OSBI agents is complete, the report will be given to the district attorney to determine if the shooting was justified.