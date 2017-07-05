Mother shot, hospitalized after 2 sons fight in Warr Acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARR ACRES, Okla. - A fight amongst brothers ended with their mother shot and hospitalized.

Now, Warr Acres police and the OSBI are investigating the incident.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. at the Cameron Court Apartments.

Maj. John Gray, the Warr Acres police deputy chief, said it started with an argument, when it escalated.

"Led to one of the brothers obtaining a rifle," Gray said.

But, it wasn't either of the brothers at the wrong end of the weapon.

"In the ensuing altercation, the mother was shot," Gray said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, her condition unknown.

Now, OSBI is assisting with processing the crime scene.

The brothers are both persons-of-interest. Neither was arrested, but they were detained for questioning.

Police couldn't say what the argument was over.

