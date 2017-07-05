State senator named as suspect in lewd acts against Uber driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Republican State Senator Bryce Marlatt is named as the suspect in an Oklahoma City police investigation over lewd acts against a female Uber driver.

The victim approached an Oklahoma City police officer on June 28 at the OnCue at N.W. 23rd and Santa Fe to tell him about the alleged incident that had happened two days prior.

“She was giving this person a ride. He was in the back seat. And, he kept reaching around, grabbing her, kissing on her, things along those lines. And, she wanted to report it. She had the name of the suspect, information regarding him,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

NewsChannel 4 has learned Marlatt hired an attorney after the allegations came to light.

“The senator was shocked and surprised at the allegations. He was, he really wants to get to the bottom of this. He’s asked us to reach out to Uber, which we have. We’re trying to get to the bottom of this and figure out what’s going on,” said Marlatt’s attorney, Robert Don Gifford.

Marlatt is from Woodward and represents many of the counties in the far northwest part of Oklahoma.

Gifford said his client was in Oklahoma City last week to be with family and a sick grandfather who passed away yesterday.

He said it’s not unusual for the senator to use Uber.

“You know, Uber’s very popular here in Oklahoma City. In fact, I know many of the state leadership does use Uber. Not to put a plug in for any particular agency. But, it’s become very popular here in Oklahoma City. And, just like everyone else, he uses it as well,” Gifford said.

The victim told police it happened while driving down the Lake Hefner Parkway on the way to a hotel.

After driving there, she reported she then drove him to the Pump Bar at Northwest 24th and Walker.

“Right now, the case is in the hands of our detectives. And, these types of cases take a little while to work through,” Knight said.

Gifford said his client has not been contacted by law enforcement.

“There’s been no contact. We’re hoping to get this resolved and find out exactly what happened on that night,” Gifford said.

This is not the first time Marlatt has been in trouble with the law.

Two and a half years ago, he was arrested for actual physical control after a Woodward County Deputy found him asleep at the wheel of his parked vehicle.

He was sentenced to probation, but the charge was dismissed and expunged from his record after he successfully completed the terms of the probation.

An Uber spokesperson sent us this statement about the incident:

"What's been reported is not tolerated and has no place on the Uber app. We are committed to the safety and security of all our partner drivers and riders and are working with the Oklahoma City Police Department to provide them any information that would be helpful for their active investigation."

