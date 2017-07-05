New bison license plate in production for Oklahoma drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY – “We are thrilled to announce that the bison license plates are officially in production,” said Mike Fuhr, State Director for the Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma.

“It took longer than we anticipated to get the plates into production and we are grateful to our fellow Oklahomans who pre-ordered for their support and patience. This may be the only time we say this, but we are eager to soon see bison roaming the streets of Oklahoma!” said Fuhr.

Pre-orders for the new plates began back on November 1, 2016 and went until February 1, 2017.

Pre-orders being taken for new Oklahoma bison license plate. https://t.co/wpe9a38BGj pic.twitter.com/Nqmn8KEbDD — KFOR (@kfor) November 1, 2016

500 pre-orders were required for the Nature Conservancy to begin production of the new plates, by the February 1st deadline a total of 1,200 orders had been collected!

The initial pre-orders are currently being processed by the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC).

Oklahoma drivers who are currently waiting to receive their plate should expect it in the mail sometime this summer.

For drivers who missed the initial pre-order period, orders can now be placed at tag agencies statewide or by visiting nature.org/okbison to download a form that needs to be mailed to the OTC.

The initial registration fee for the bison plate is $38 and the annual renewal fee is $36.50. Out of the initial registration fee and each renewal fee, $20 will benefit The Nature Conservancy.

Order fulfillment for drivers who missed the initial pre-orders may take a few months.

“We’ll be showing off bison plate pride via our communications channels, so send them to us!” said Fuhr.

Oklahomans may send pictures of their new plates to okbison@tnc.org or post to the Conservancy’s Facebook page or tag the Conservancy on Twitter.