NYPD female officer shot and killed while sitting in her patrol car

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – A New York City police officer has died after an unprovoked shooting incident early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the female officer was shot in the head while sitting in her patrol car.

The officer, Miosotis Familia, was a 12-year veteran of the NYPD.

Authorities say the suspect, Alexander Bonds, fired into Familia’s vehicle where she was sitting.

The suspect ran and pulled out a revolver when confronted by police.

Officers fired at Bonds and he died shortly after.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the shooting happened as Independence Day celebrations were winding down. “It’s one of those days we look forward to all year. The NYPD did an extraordinary job keeping the city safe and then just as that was ending, tragedy struck and it’s such a painful reality. At just the end of a very, very good thing, a female police officer – attacked out of nowhere.”

Police say a bystander was also hit by a bullet and is in stable condition.