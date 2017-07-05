× Oklahoma boy, 11, dies after crashing all-terrain vehicle

ANTLERS, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on the Fourth of July.

The highway patrol says the crash happened Tuesday near Antlers, Oklahoma.

According to a preliminary report, the boy was driving an ATV on a county road when the vehicle rolled over, pinning him underneath. Bystanders were able to free the boy before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The highway patrol says the boy suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead Tuesday night at a hospital.

Another 11-year-old boy who was on the ATV suffered arm and leg injuries but was treated and released from a hospital. A second passenger was not hurt.