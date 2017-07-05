× Oklahoma City animal shelter hosting adoption event after reaching full capacity

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hopes that you take a look at the pets they have to offer.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary says that the shelter is at full capacity after nearly 2,500 animals were taken in throughout the month of June.

Now, the shelter is offering free adoptions on Saturday in hopes that they can find loving homes for the pets in their care.

“We need the community to help us by taking advantage of the free cat and dog adoption special this Saturday,” said Gary. “First and foremost that will give a forever home to the pets already in our care, but it will also make room for the pets we’ll care for during the rest of the summer. It’s critical for us to save lives with this event.”

All dog and cat adoption fees will be waived from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 or until all available animals are adopted.