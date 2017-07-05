× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly throwing rock through home’s window

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on a burglary complaint after he allegedly targeted a man he thought his girlfriend was seeing.

On July 4, officers were called to a home in the 13000 block of Burnt Oak Rd. after a rock was thrown through a window.

According to the arrest affidavit, the homeowner told dispatchers that a man threw a rock through his window and stuck his head through the broken window.

After arriving on the scene, officers quickly apprehended 30-year-old Anthony Clay.

When Clay was told that he was facing a first-degree burglary complaint, the report states that he ‘became emotional’ and began panicking.

The affidavit states that Clay told officers that he “didn’t enter the residence but he had only thrown a rock through the window.”

He told police that he was frustrated with his girlfriend and believed she was cheating on him with the homeowner.

Clay was arrested on a complaint of first-degree burglary.