Oklahoma City man facing murder charge related to death of infant nephew

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of an infant.

In the early morning hours of April 1, officers were called to the Quail Lakes Apartments after a caller reported an unresponsive 4-month-old boy.

After the infant was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors determined that his injuries were the result of child abuse.

Police looked into the infant’s injuries and arrested the child’s uncle, 22-year-old Isaiah Cosby, on one count of child abuse.

Sadly, authorities say the child, Darren Cosby, Jr., died from his injuries on June 7.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the infant’s manner of death was homicide.

On July 3, Isaiah Cosby’s charge was amended to first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.