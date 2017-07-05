Oklahoma couple work through grief by honoring son

EDMOND, Okla. – Caleb Wile made his debut into the world on February 9, 2014. He was a child who smiled with his entire face and loved unconditionally.

But, for parents Adam and Bernie Wile, those special moments are now only memories.

“He had an ear infection,” Bernie said. “We took him to the doctor and, the next day, we woke up without him. That’s your worst nightmare.”

Their only child was taken without explanation. Their anguish was incomprehensible.

“It’s been one month. It’s been two months. And, then, at a year, I decided I want the life to be stronger than his death,” Wile said.

The Wiles launched a crusade to keep Caleb’s spirit alive.

Friends and family distributed Hot Wheels cars to children at the Memorial Marathon. They’ve left behind change at car washes and laundry mats.

There is a different good deed on the 9th of every month.

Longtime friend Shannon Nagy nominated them for ‘Pay it 4Ward.’

“The Caleb Effect: be kind to others, do good things, anything to make someone’s day better – which is awesome,” Nagy said.

James Boggs with First Fidelity Bank helped us pay it forward.

“Bernie and Adam do so many great things in Edmond, and The Caleb Effect is so special for so many people in our community,” Boggs said. “I am so excited to help you pay it forward.”

We surprised Bernie this week with a $400 reward for the couple’s strength and courage.

“What we are doing is changing the world. That’s why we’re here,” Wile told us. “I think you’re feeling The Caleb Effect.”

Change and a child’s love is being used to change the world.

