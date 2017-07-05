× Oklahoma State Senator Bryce Marlatt named as suspect in lewd acts case involving Uber driver

OKLAHOMA CITY–Oklahoma State Senator, Bryce Marlatt, has been named as a suspect for alleged lewd acts against a female Uber driver.

According to the police report, an officer was approached at the Oncue at NW 23rd and Santa Fe by the Uber driver, who told him that she was unsure what she needed to do, but had been assaulted on Monday, June 26.

She stated that “she drives for Uber and was transporting a customer when he made advances on her during transit.”

The police report states the suspect “was grabbing her forcefully and kissing victim on the neck while she was driving.”

Investigators are still looking into the case and so far, Marlatt has not been arrested. “We are committed to the safety and security of all our partner drivers and riders”

Sen. Marlatt’s attorney tells us he is shocked and surprised by the allegations and has asked his legal counsel to work with Uber to get to the bottom of this.

Uber spokesperson Kayla Whaling sent KFOR this statement:

“What’s been reported is not tolerated and has no place on the Uber app. We are committed to the safety and security of all our partner drivers and riders and are working with the Oklahoma City Police Department to provide them any information that would be helpful for their active investigation.”