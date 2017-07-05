Oklahoma teenager killed after allegedly robbing fireworks stand, deputies say

TULSA, Okla. – While celebrating the Fourth of July, many Oklahoma families head to fireworks stands to create their own firework display.

Now, officials in Tulsa say an Oklahoma teenager lost his life after allegedly robbing a fireworks stand.

Investigators tell KJRH that thieves stole more than $600 worth of fireworks from a stand in Tulsa.

As they were leaving the scene, the suspects and the owner exchanged gunfire.

Authorities say 15-year-old Jake Ulrich was inside that getaway vehicle and was shot and killed.

The second suspect was able to get into another car with the fireworks and flee the scene.

“It is very unfortunate,” Deputy Justin Green, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Criminals do things that can be very unthinkable. You never know when someone is going to have a gun to defend themselves. We see a lot of things in this day and time, so nothing surprises us anymore.”

The owner of the fireworks stand was questioned and released by detectives.

So far, no arrests have been made.