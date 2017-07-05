Penn Square Mall to reopen; some stores still making repairs following flood

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many people spent time outdoors on Independence Day, there were several others who headed to Penn Square Mall to cash in on some Fourth of July sales.

However, they got more than they bargained for when part of the mall’s first floor flooded.

Workers were seen attempting to push the water out of the mall, and the Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to the scene.

The mall was forced to close on Tuesday as employees worked to clean up the mess left behind by the flood waters.

Investigators say three to five inches of water poured into the mall from a broken valve.

On Wednesday, the mall announced that it would open for business. However, shoppers are encouraged to call their favorite stores to make sure they will be open.

“Penn Square Mall will be open today normal business operating hours from 10:00am- 9:00pm. A few stores may be closed as repairs continue, so we encourage customers to call ahead to determine if the store they want to visit is open,” a statement from Jeffrey Runnels, the general manager of Penn Square Mall, read.