Police: Motorcyclist allegedly stole emergency contraceptive from Edmond store

EDMOND, Okla. – Police in Edmond are searching for a man who allegedly stole several boxes of contraception from a Walgreen’s store earlier this week.

On July 3, officers were called to a robbery at the Walgreen’s along E. 33rd St.

Witnesses told police that a man walked into the store wearing a motorcycle helmet, grabbed three boxes of Take Action Levonorgestrel Emergency Contraceptive and placed them in a drawstring bag with “UCO” lettering on the outside.

When a manager confronted him, authorities say the man appeared to have a handgun in his right hand.

The man is described as a white man, standing 6’2″ tall to 6’5″ tall. He was last seen wearing a blue cotton t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black and red gloves, a black and white Nike backpack and a black full face motorcycle helmet.