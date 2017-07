OKLAHOMA CITY – Andre Roberson has agreed on Wednesday to a new deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.

His deal is reportedly for three years and $30 million.

Andre Roberson has agreed to a new three-year, $30M deal with Oklahoma City, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

Andre Roberson gets a solid payday, and OKC gets a reasonable contract. https://t.co/H4bsemvxcd — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 6, 2017

Roberson preferred the three year deal over four, sources said. He's developed into an excellent role player with Thunder. https://t.co/QG5nfF46w8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

Teammate Enes Kanter also congratulated Roberson, 25, on the deal.

My booooiiii @FlyDre21

Happy for you brother 🤝👏 pic.twitter.com/k1sj5oLhku — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 6, 2017

Roberson has been with the team since 2013.

He averaged a career-high 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 79 games last season and holds career averages of 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 256 games.