Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia, Parkinson's

ARDMORE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old man.

James Ledbetter was last seen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at his Ardmore home in the 1000 block of Stonecreek Dr.

Ledbetter was wearing a white shirt and a feeding tube with a medicine bag that hangs over his shoulder.

He has dementia, Parkinson’s and hallucinations.

Ledbetter’s vehicle is a burnt orange 2017 Toyota Tacoma PK with Oklahoma tag 111MQS.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact authorities.