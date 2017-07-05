× Triplets born two months early released from Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – After spending more than two months in an Oklahoma City hospital, a set of triplets is finally going home.

Officials at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City say Maggie Clark was almost 28 weeks pregnant when she went into labor.

She gave birth to triplets Frankie, Jagger and Max on April 19.

The family had to spend about two months in the hospital before they were ready to be sent home to Woodward.

Brian Clark, the babies’ father, says that he knew there was a possibility of having multiple babies. However, he says he didn’t expect to have triplets.