3 arrested after allegedly assaulting off-duty deputy at Oklahoma City Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three men were arrested after allegedly assaulting an off-duty deputy at an Oklahoma City Walmart.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy was working security for the Walmart near N.W. Expressway and Council when he confronted three people accused of causing a disturbance.

When the off-deputy asked the men to leave the store, one of the men assaulted him, officials say.

Police officers responded to the scene and took the three men into custody.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Tesfayohans Abraha, 25-year-old Emmanuel Akpabio, and 20-year-old Japeth Pilot.

They are facing charges for assault and battery on an officer and trespassing.

Fortunately, the deputy is okay.