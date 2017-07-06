× Assault and battery on an off-duty police officer at NW Okc Walmart

Oklahoma City-Three suspects have been arrested for assaulting an off-duty Lincoln County deputy at a northwest Oklahoma Walmart.

Police say the three suspects were causing a scene and throwing objects inside the store and were asked to leave. When they did not, the officer who was running security for the Walmart stepped in and attempted to arrest the two for trespassing. Later on, the three of them assaulted the officer. No major injuries have been reported.

The three suspects Tesfayohans Abraha, Emmanuel Frank Akpabio and Japeth Pilotare are all in custody. They will all be charged with a felony assault and battery on an officer and misdemeanor trespassing charges.

Investigations are still ongoing.