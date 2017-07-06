× Authorities release more info about fight between two brothers that left mother shot

WARR ACRES, Okla. – Authorities have released more information about the fight between two brothers that ended with their mother shot and hospitalized.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Warr Acres police were called to the Cameron Court Apartments when an argument between two brothers turned violent.

Police say while David Anthony Schlienz and Michael Wayne Schlienz were arguing, one of the brothers grabbed a rifle and fired the weapon.

However, neither brother was injured in the shooing.

Instead, officials say the brothers’ mother was unintentionally shot.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

David and Michael were both arrested.

David Schlienz was charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Reckless Conduct with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm AFCF.

Michael Schlienz was charged with Domestic Assault and Battery by Strangulation, Destruction of Property, Possession of a Firearm AFCF, Obstruction of Public Officer, and Public Intoxication.

Police didn’t say what the argument was over.