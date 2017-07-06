Court documents provide details related to father’s behavior prior to murder arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. – Court documents are providing more details into the death of a Norman woman following the arrest of her father.

On June 29, Norman police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1700 block of Abe Martin Drive.

The search warrant affidavit states that when officers arrived on the scene, 43-year-old Ronald McMullen was covered in blood and even had blood under the tank top he was wearing.

Immediately, emergency crews began performing CPR on 22-year-old Kailee Jo McMullen until it was clear that she was dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

When asked what happened, the affidavit states that McMullen gave officers a blank stare and told them that he didn't know where the gun was.

It was clear to them that Kailee and the gun had been moved prior to their arrival.

The report states that an officer went into the kitchen and discovered towels that had been used in an attempt to clean up the blood.

As officers were taking photos of McMullen, the report states that he "kept trying to wife off the blood all over him with a towel."

In fact, it states that officers had to physically restrain McMullen from wiping blood from his hands.

"After pictures were taken, Ronald McMullen lay down in the dirt, and began covering himself in dirt while rubbing the shoes he was wearing (also covered in blood) on the concrete entryway," the affidavit states.

On Wednesday, Norman police arrested McMullen on one a complaint of first-degree murder.

35.222567 -97.439478