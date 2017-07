For Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies by afternoon with hotter temps.

Highs will range from mid 90s in western OK to the upper 80s in eastern OK.

In OKC expect temps from 89-93 degrees. Once again, winds will remain on the light side.

The weekend looks partly cloudy and hotter with highs in the mid 90s.

An isolated storm or two is possible during the afternoon hours, however most locations will remain dry and warm.