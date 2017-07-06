Fatal crash claims life of 66-year-old in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A fatal crash claimed the life of a 66-year-old man in Lincoln County.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, 19-year-old Mikalen Lopez was driving along Highway 62 near County Road 3340 in McLoud, Oklahoma with two passengers, a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man.

At some point, Lopez’s vehicle and 66-year-old Donald McGurit’s vehicle collided.

Lopez was treated and released at a local hospital.

Both of his passengers sustained injuries in the collision. One of the men was treated and released and another was admitted into the hospital in stable condition.

Sadly, McGurit was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the crash.

Officials are investigating.