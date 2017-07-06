Frontier offering flights for $20; tickets must be purchased July 6

Frontier Airlines is offering $20 flights to and from select cities — but you’ll have to act fast.

The $20 flights are only available for purchase on Thursday, July 6.

Departure cities include St. Louis, Philadelphia, Raleigh/Durham, New York, New Orleans and Los Angeles, among others.

Click here to see all the options and check availability.

Flights from Oklahoma City are not available, but several flights are available from airports in Texas.

The $20 flights are valid for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from August 15 to October 4. There is one blackout date: September 5 (the Tuesday after Labor Day.)

Additional travel services, such as baggage, advance seat assignments and food and beverages are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.