Gov. Fallin requests major disaster declaration for May storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – State officials are requesting a major disaster declaration from the federal government for severe weather in May.

On Thursday, Gov. Mary Fallin announced the state of Oklahoma has requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government for 16 counties impacted by severe weather from May 16 through May 20.

The affected counties include:

Alfalfa

Beckham

Cherokee

Coal

Cotton

Delaware

Johnston

LeFlore

Murray

Muskogee

Okfuskee

Okmulgee

Pittsburg

Pontotoc

Roger Mills

Washita.

The storms sparked 38 tornadoes, extensive flooding, power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

One death and multiple injuries were attributed to the storm.

Investigators say the storms caused more than $6.5 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

If the disaster declaration is approved, federal funding would be available to help the areas with infrastructure repairs, debris removal and costs associated with responding to the storm.