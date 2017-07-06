Horrific: Mother arrested for fatally stabbing 4 children and their father, 1 child still alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGANVILLE, Georgia - Police near Atlanta, Georgia arrived to a devastating scene early Thursday morning near Atlanta, Georgia after responding to a stabbing call.

When their mother opened the door to officers, they found her four children, all under the age of ten, along with their father, stabbed to death.

A fifth child was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, along with the unimaginable emotional trauma of losing her family.

Homicide update: ME has left the scene. Detectives & CSI still processing home/exterior. The injured child (female) is still alive. pic.twitter.com/5NHksxmxCk — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017

Police say the mother is a suspect and they took her in for questioning.

Though officers have not released a motive, neighbors say the woman was depressed over the recent death of her own father.

Neighbor: suspect mom was depressed about father dying.They prayed about it in church last Sun., but no indication she wld kill her children pic.twitter.com/FGr2WwqU8j — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) July 6, 2017

Neighbors told WSB-TV that the family was new to the area and had just moved to the home from Illinois last month.

Neighbors also say the mother may have stayed with her dead family for 24 hours before the crime was reported, leading to her arrest.

"I don't want anybody in this community to think that we've got a mad person running around trying to stab somebody," Gwinnett County Police Spokesman Michele Pihera told WSB-TV.

Pihera says an adult female inside the home is the one who made the call to 911, most likely the mother.

No charges have been filed as police are still interviewing the woman.