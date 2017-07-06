“It ended up costing her,” Family speaking out after abusive relationship turns deadly

AURORA, Colo. – A Colorado family is warning others after they say a violent relationship claimed their loved one’s life.

Family members say they still can’t believe that 18-year-old Alexandrea Raber is gone.

The Eaglecrest High graduate was getting ready to join the Navy when she decided to give her ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Arturo Garcia, another chance.

“Ally being the loving, caring person that she was, pretty much believed that she could change him if there were still some quirks that the system couldn’t fix. And it ended up costing her her life,” said Andy Starrett, Alexandrea’s father.

Starrett tells KCNC that Garcia had just gotten out of jail for strangling Alexandrea earlier this year.

Following that incident, the pair broke up and she got a restraining order against him.

However, family members say she decided to get back together with Garcia once he was released from jail.

Investigators say the pair checked into the Knight’s Inn on Saturday, and a maid found Alexandrea’s body on the bathroom floor the next morning.

Garcia, who is now charged with first-degree murder, has a long criminal history including charges for strangulation, domestic violence, kidnapping, false imprisonment, stalking, violating a protective order, harassment and assault.

“If you have a child who is experiencing these types of things or who is in an abusive relationship, don’t hesitate to jump in and do what you can. You may save a life,” Starrett said.