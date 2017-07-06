Local authorities sounding warning about national crime spree now centered in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Local authorities are sounding a warning about a national crime spree now centered in Oklahoma.

These thieves are smashing out car windows at day care centers, health clubs and Metro parks.

They are looking for drivers licenses and checkbooks.

They then go straight to your bank in disguise and empty your account, officials said.

There have been reports in Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Yukon and Edmond.

Edmond police are launching a campaign, urging folks to lock your car and take your belongings or risk being the next victim.