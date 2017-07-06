New lottery tickets in Oklahoma to allow more winners, more money for education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Lottery Commission is introducing brand new lottery tickets that allow for more winners and more money for education in our state thanks to new legislation.

"These new tickets offer better price payouts. It's going to be a better product. All of the players will enjoy these a whole lot more,” Rollo Redburn, the executive director for the Oklahoma Lottery Commission, said.

Now, the cash prizes allow for more winners and that’s not all.

"All of our profits go to the state to benefit education. In fact this new law that was just passed, HB 1837, changes our law,” Redburn said.

That bill repealed an old mandate which forced the Lottery to lower prize amounts in order to comply with profit margin restriction.

HB 1837 allowed them to restructure and guarantees $50 million dollars to the Department of Education.

The tickets are already on many shelves.

The Lottery has 1,900 retailers and filling those stores with the new tickets is an eight-day process.