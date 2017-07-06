× Norman father arrested in connection to “suspicious” death of daughter

NORMAN, Okla. – A Norman father has been arrested in connection to the “suspicious” death of his daughter.

Around 5:45 a.m. on June 29th, Norman police responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1700 block of Abe Martin Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Kailee Jo McMullen deceased inside the residence from an apparent gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation led detectives to believe the death is suspicious.

On July 5th, Norman police arrested 43-year-old Ronald Lee McMullen, the biological father of the victim.

Ronald McMullen was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

The medical examiner’s office told KFOR that Kailee’s cause of death is due to a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner said Kailee’s manner of death is currently pending.

The case remains under investigation, but investigators do not anticipate any further arrests.

Authorities have not released any other information.