× Oklahoma City Thunder officially welcome Paul George to the team

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is official.

Paul George will wear an Oklahoma City Thunder jersey next season in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Last week, multiple reports stated that the four-time NBA All-Star would be sent to Oklahoma City.

George is a three-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team.

He missed most of the 2014-15 season after suffering a serious compound fracture in his lower right leg during the FIBA World Cup of Basketball in the summer of 2014.

George came back late the next season to play in six games, then averaged over 23 points a game in each of the last two seasons, making the Eastern Conference All-Star team both times.

“We are excited to welcome Paul George to the Thunder family and the Oklahoma City community,” said Thunder General Manager Sam Presti. “Paul is a tremendous fit for our organization on and off the floor. He represents all the positive traits of an elite competitor, and we have long admired his relentless pursuit to improve and his ability to impact on-court success. His skill set is dynamic and at the forefront of the evolution of the game, yet he combines this with traditional and historical values and will. We are fortunate to have an incredibly unique player wear the Thunder Blue and know he will help us as we continue to build the legacy of the Thunder in real time.”

The Thunder announced that he will wear No. 13 on the court.