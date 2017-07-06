Oklahoma police searching for mother, 3 children who have been missing for days

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Police are searching for an Oklahoma mother and her three children who have been missing for days.

Chickasha police say Destiny Corsaut and her three children, ages two, three and five, have been missing since July 2nd.

The children’s biological father and custodial parent was supposed to pick the children up on July 2nd, but was unable to locate them, officials say.

Police say Destiny’s apartment door was found open and the apartment had been ransacked.

Her car keys, purse, phone and belongings were all located inside the apartment. Her car was also still in the parking lot.

Authorities say Destiny may possibly be with James Hitchcock, her boyfriend from Lawton.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Destiny or her three children, please call the Chickasha Police Department.

No other information has been released at this time.

KFOR is working to gather more information.