'Ozone Alert Day' issued for Friday across central Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans across central portions of the state are being urged to take extreme care on Friday following an announcement by the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments.

The group has declared Friday, July 7 and ‘Ozone Alert Day’ based on data from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

The agency projects that Friday’s conditions in central Oklahoma will be favorable to the formation of ground-level ozone air pollution.

Ground-level ozone is especially dangerous to children, the elderly and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses. It is also dangerous for those with asthma, diabetes and emphysema.

Officials ask that you reduce the amount of time your car is running, and delay any mowing or outdoor burning.