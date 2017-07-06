Police: Alleged thief steals gaming system from child before surgery

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly targeted a family during a stressful time.

In May, a family traveled to Midwest City so their young child could undergo an operation.

While they were staying at a hotel in the 5600 block of Tinker Diagonal, a thief allegedly stole several items from their room.

Officials with the Midwest City Police Department say the family may have not fully closed the door to their room when they went downstairs to eat breakfast.

While they were downstairs, investigators say a man was seen going into their room and stealing the child’s game system and a wallet.

Authorities say several of the credit cards in the stolen wallet were used at multiple businesses in Midwest City.

If you have any information on the crime, call the police department at (405) 739-1306 (press option 3.)