School secretary charged with embezzling $10k meant for uniforms, fundraisers

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former secretary at a charter school is facing criminal charges, accused of pocketing nearly $10,000 instead of depositing it.

Viridiana Meza, 29, is charged with two counts of embezzlement and one count of falsifying corporate documents. She worked as an elementary school secretary in the Santa Fe South Schools Inc. charter district, according to an affidavit.

Meza, court documents show, began working at The Hills Elementary School in July 2016. The following month, according to an affidavit, she began making out deposit slips without depositing the money.

Police say Meza took money that was bound for accounts that supplied fundraisers, uniforms and lunches.

The superintendent at Santa Fe South Schools did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.