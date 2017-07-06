“They have rights until we evict them,” Woman finds strangers living in her home and can’t get them out

COBB COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia woman is frustrated after she says strangers moved into her home that she is attempting to sell.

Dena Everman says she moved out of her home before putting it on the market, but says that one move could make it nearly impossible for her to sell her house.

After stopping by to check on her property, Everman says she saw strangers living inside her house.

She called police to get rid of the trespassers, but learned that getting them to leave would not be that simple.

“I found out the past week there is some archaic law that says if someone sets up residence in your home, it doesn’t matter how they get in there, they have rights until we evict them,” she said.

Tamera Pritchett and her family is living in Everman’s home.

She tells WSB that she found the home listed for rent on Craigslist. She claims she paid rent via a money order and signed a lease before moving into the home.

Pritchett says she had no idea anything was wrong until the police arrived.

“They told us until these people come and forcibly evict us, they can’t force us out on our rights,” Pritchett said.

Attorneys say the eviction process could take four to six weeks.