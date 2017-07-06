Three charged in burglary of Enid car wash; nearly 100 pounds of quarters recovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - Three people are now charged in connection to a burglary of an Enid car wash early Monday morning.

Karissa Melynn Baltz, 42; Jeffery David Miller, 38; and Mark Andrew White, 30; were arrested Monday afternoon at the Days Inn hotel at 2818 S. Van Buren after police received a call from the owner of the burglarized car wash.

"The cameras were a good investment," said Matt Ruggs, who owns the 81 Car Wash and the adjacent storage facility and sheet metal building company. "They’re paying off.”

Ruggs says after he filed a police report about the burglary Monday morning, he decided to take a second look at his surveillance video to see if he could spot any identifying features of the suspects or their SUV.

"To see if there’s anything on this car that maybe we can recognize, out there on the streets," Ruggs said. "We found a missing hubcap."

A missing hubcap on the front passenger side wheel. And when Ruggs says began repairing some of his cameras broken in the burglary, he looked across the street at the Dollar General.

“And sure enough, here they are. Sheer luck, that was excellent.”

Ruggs says he followed the SUV and the suspects where they were eventually spotted at a nearby hotel.

"(He) had watched the surveillance video from the business and spotted (the SUV) at a Days Inn on South Van Buren, called and said ‘Yeah, I just spotted the car from the video that broke in to our business,'" said Sgt. Nick John, an Enid Police Department Detective.

When police arrived at the hotel -- less than a mile south of Ruggs' car wash -- they met Baltz, Miller and White in a second floor hotel room.

"Three individuals came out, spoke to the officers, officers went to do some more investigating and the individuals left the hotel room and when officers asked them to stop, one of the subjects actually ran away."

Miller was arrested by police a short time after he ran away, John said. Baltz and White were also taken in to custody.

When police searched the hotel room they found nearly 100 pounds in quarters totaling about $1,800, as well as some items purchased at a store.

More quarters and a number of miscellaneous tools were found when police searched the vehicle.

"So we believe that the hotel room was obviously purchased with some of that money and then the items in the hotel room," said John. "The hotel room was paid for in cash, but it was only minutes after the burglary was committed that the hotel room was rented."

Miller, Baltz and White were charged Thursday with second degree burglary, concealing stolen property and possession of burglary tools; Miller was also charged with resisting arrest.

Ruggs says he's still counting the cost of the damage to his car wash business and surveillance cameras, but says he's happy with the outcome.

"You know what feels good about all this? Is helping the guy down the road," Ruggs said. "They would have gotten away with this, it would have just happened again."