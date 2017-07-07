3-month-old Oklahoma infant dies after suspected child abuse

TULSA, Okla. – Police say a 3-month-old Oklahoma infant has died after being rushed to a Tulsa hospital with severe injuries.

Around 10:30 a.m. on July 6, paramedics were called to a home near 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa.

The child’s mother, who called 911, said the baby had fallen off of a bed and then became unresponsive.

Hospital officials contacted police after discovering the baby had severe internal trunk injuries and multiple skull fractures. Officials say the child’s injuries were not consistent with the mother’s story.

Doctors described the child’s injuries as “unsurvivable.”

The 3-month-old infant died Friday at the hospital.

Tulsa police told Fox 23, it does appear to be a case of child abuse.

No arrests have been made but police are interviewing the parents and other family members about the incident.