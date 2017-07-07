× Accident involving semi-truck slows down traffic along I-40 near Yukon

YUKON, Okla.- Drivers along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route home after an accident involving a semi truck.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to eastbound I-40 near Garth Brooks Blvd. after a semi-truck rolled over.

Initial reports indicate that the truck hit the retaining wall and rolled over in the center median.

Crews were forced to close several lanes of I-40 as they attempt to clean up the mess.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

