Accident involving semi-truck slows down traffic along I-40 near Yukon
YUKON, Okla.- Drivers along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route home after an accident involving a semi truck.
Around 5 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to eastbound I-40 near Garth Brooks Blvd. after a semi-truck rolled over.
Initial reports indicate that the truck hit the retaining wall and rolled over in the center median.
Crews were forced to close several lanes of I-40 as they attempt to clean up the mess.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
35.506721 -97.762544