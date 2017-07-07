Oklahoma Air Quality Alert
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection to murder of man found under bridge

Posted 2:41 pm, July 7, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say they know who they are looking for in connection to the murder of a man whose body was found under a bridge last month.

Police say there is an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jazmine Howard for aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Jose Lopez.

Jose Lopez was found dead near Reno and Council

Lopez was last seen at the OK Corral nightclub on June 9.

His body was found June 13 under a bridge near Reno Avenue just east of Council.