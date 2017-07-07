× Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection to murder of man found under bridge

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say they know who they are looking for in connection to the murder of a man whose body was found under a bridge last month.

Police say there is an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jazmine Howard for aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Jose Lopez.

Lopez was last seen at the OK Corral nightclub on June 9.

His body was found June 13 under a bridge near Reno Avenue just east of Council.