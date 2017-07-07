× Court documents: Former Oklahoma senator to pay thousands for ethics violations

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma state senator has reached a settlement with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, according to court documents.

In April, Republican Sen. Kyle Loveless resigned from the Oklahoma State Senate.

“I hereby irrevocably resign my office as State Senator for District 45 effective immediately. I tender this resignation with much regret. Mistakes I have made are the responsibility of no one other than myself,” Loveless said in his resignation letter.

Prior to his resignation, he was at the center of an investigation by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Documents obtained by NewsChannel 4 showed the commission was looking into a number of alleged ethics violations, including 21 donations from political action committees totaling nearly $30,000 that were not reported by Sen. Loveless’ 2016 campaign fund.

At the time, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater confirmed to NewsChannel 4 that there was an ongoing criminal investigation into misappropriation of funds and embezzlement involving Loveless.

Now, it seems that the former senator has reached an agreement with the Ethics Commission.

Court documents state that Loveless “converted more than One Hundred Thousand Dollars (100,000.00) to personal use from his 2016 and 2012 campaign committees in violation of Ethics Rules 2.39, 2.43, and Rule 257:10-1-14, using campaign funds for expenses unrelated to his campaign or position as a State Senator, including, but not limited to, purchases of flowers, clothing and accessories, toys, household repairs, automobile tires and repairs, sporting event tickets, theater tickets, and medical and dental expenses.”

The settlement states that Loveless will pay $10,000 to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission for attorney fees, costs and other expenses and fees incurred. He will also have to pay $40,000 to the Oklahoma State Election Board to cover costs of the special election that was required to fill his vacant Senate seat.

It also states that he will have to pay more than $112,000 to the General Revenue fund of the State of Oklahoma for restitution, covering the money he used for personal expenses.

The document states that any money that is left in the ‘Loveless for State Senate 2016’ campaign committee account will be donated to the General Revenue fund of the State of Oklahoma.

Under the agreement, Loveless will not seek a position where his salary would be paid by federal or state funds. He also could not act as a consultant or lobbyist.