× EMSA officials issue “Heat Alert” after several heat-related illness calls

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA officials have issued a “Heat Alert” as temperatures continue to rise.

A medical heat alert is issued when medics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

By 3 p.m. Friday, EMSA medics responded to five heat-related calls.

EMSA urges citizens to stay safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade or indoors,

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks

Do not drink alcohol or caffeine

Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity