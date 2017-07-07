Former Oklahoma teacher pleads guilty to possession, selling school property to buy drugs

SAPULPA, Okla. – Police say an elementary school teacher who was arrested after a Facebook message has pleaded guilty to embezzlement and drug possession charges.

In May, officers were called to Holmes Park Elementary School after a teacher found Megan Sloan’s Facebook page open to a message where Sloan asked about using and selling heroin.

Detectives say that during the investigation, Sloan allegedly admitted to pawning two iPads that belonged to the school district and using money from field trips for gas and drugs.

When officers searched Sloan’s purse, they allegedly found syringes and substances that tested positive for meth and heroin.

Sloan was arrested on embezzlement, three counts of possession of controlled drugs within 1,000 feet of a public institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A few weeks later, Sloan’s teaching certificate was suspended by the Oklahoma Board of Education.

On Wednesday, Sloan accepted a plea deal in the case against her.

The assistant district attorney tells FOX 23 that Sloan pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars.

“It’s the old story- got addicted to pain pills, couldn’t afford the pain pills, couldn’t get the pain pills, turned to heroin,” said Creek County Assistant District Attorney Mike Loeffler.