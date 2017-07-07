Friday will be a scorcher, Oklahoma!

Stay cool, Oklahoma!

Today will be a scorcher with highs in the mid 90s to low 100s under partly cloudy skies.

A cool front will slide into northern Oklahoma late this afternoon, sparking thunderstorms.

Severe storms are possible for northern Oklahoma from 4 to 10 pm with the main threats of up to golf ball size hail and 65 mph winds.

Lows tonight will drop to the low 70s with widely scattered showers and storms sweeping southeast across the state.

A few weak showers are possible for the Metro early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees in the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

The heat dome moves over our state next week and temperatures will soar to the upper 90s with a heat index to at least 100!